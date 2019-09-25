CLEVELAND — A medical examiner says that four people whose decaying bodies were found in a vacant home in Cleveland had been fatally shot and that their deaths are homicides.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified two of the victims from fingerprints as 20-year-old Dejuan Willis, of Cleveland, and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, of Cleveland.

The bodies were discovered Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up home. Cleveland.com reports a Cleveland city councilman said residents found the bodies during a neighborhood cleanup.

Police found a gun inside the home and said it was known for drug activity.

It's unclear when the four were killed.