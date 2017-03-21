Noxious emissions from inside a suspect van sickened four Blaine police officers after a Tuesday morning chase into Lino Lakes, authorities said.

The officers were taken to a nearby hospital, and their conditions were not immediately known, said Blaine Police Lt. Dan Pelkey.

Two people in the van were arrested, and hazardous materials personnel were on the scene late into the morning trying to determine what made the officers fall ill, Pelkey said.

The rolling drama began shortly after 8:15 a.m. near the Wal-Mart on Ball Road, where two officers tried to stop a van "for suspicious activity," the lieutenant said.

The suspects fled, and the officers gave chase heading north for more than 3 miles until police bumped the van to a halt at Lake Drive and Town Center Parkway in Lino Lakes in what is called a PIT maneuver, Pelkey continued.

Video from a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera showed the van leaving northbound I-35W at Lake Drive with two squad cars right on its tail.

The van turned right onto Lake Drive, before the lead squad car bumped the van and ended the chase. Several other law enforcement vehicles quickly circled the disabled vehicle.

As the officers neared the vehicle, they had difficulty breathing from something emitting from inside the van, Pelkey said. Two more officers arrived and also fell ill.

"We have no idea" what sickened the officers, Pelkey said.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the suspects, nor have they said what the two were doing to attract police attention.