ATHENS, Greece — A strong earthquake has struck central Greece and was felt in the capital Athens, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the southeast.
According to a preliminary estimation by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the 4.6 magnitude tremor occurred at 6:02 a.m. at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) on the coast of the Corinth Gulf, in a sparsely populated area. No damage has been reported so far.
Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in Greece.
