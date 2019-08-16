HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake shook parts of Kansas near Hutchinson.
The earthquake occurred Friday morning, with an epicenter about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Hutchinson.
The federal agency said the earthquake registered at 4.2 magnitude.
There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.
WIBW reports people some 140 miles (225 kilometers) away in Topeka reported feeling the earthquake.
