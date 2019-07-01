WASHINGTON — The White House will host 3M officials at a July 15 gathering that celebrates American manufacturers and job creators.
The Made in America Product Showcase is in its third year. It singles out a business from each of the 50 states to symbolize U.S. innovation and productivity. Maplewood-based 3M will represent Minnesota.
"In today's booming economy, President Trump and his administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities," a White House official said.
JIM SPENCER
