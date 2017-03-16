3M Co. has agreed to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls for $2 billion, in a deal that would make 3M the largest personal protection equipment maker in the nation, company officials announced Thursday.

The deal will be the second largest acquisition for the Maplewood-based 3M conglomerate and will greatly expand its worker safety product offerings, especially in breathing and gas detection devices.

If the deal is completed in the second half of the year as expected, the North Carolina-based Scott Safety will add 1,500 employees and $570 million in annual revenue to 3M's coffers.

The news was welcomed by industry analysts who noted that 3M has worked hard to expand its worker safety products. In its largest deal to date, 3M bought Capital Safety for $2.5 billion 19 months ago to gain a huge presence in the fall protection and worker-harness arena.

Now, it's greatly expanding its firefighter breathing products by buying Scott Safety.

Scott is one of the world's leading manufacturers of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) systems; gas and flame detection instruments; and other safety devices. Its devices are largely used by firefighters, industrial workers, police, military, homeland security forces, and rescue teams who need reliable protection from environmental, dust and smoke hazards.

3M, based in Maplewood, has bought Scott Safety. (MARLIN LEVISON/Star Tribune file photo)

The products are expected to complement 3M's personal safety portfolio, which now includes respirators and welding masks as well as eye, ear and fall protection equipment.

"This will help them greatly," said Sanjiv Bhaskar, vice president of research for Frost and Sullivan. "3M has some gaps in its safety portfolio. This fills a big gap and gives them some high tech safety products."

3M CEO Inge Thulin praised the deal and said it is expected to contribute about 10 cents a share to 3M earnings after acquisition costs are factored out.

"Personal safety is a core growth business within the 3M portfolio," Thulin said. "This acquisition leverages our fundamental strengths in technology, manufacturing, global capabilities and brand, and builds upon recent portfolio actions within our Safety and Graphics business to position it for long-term success."

Frank Little, executive vice president of 3M Safety and Graphics Business Group, will oversee the soon to be acquired unit.

"Combining 3M's products, brands and global capabilities in personal protective equipment with Scott Safety's well-regarded safety products will provide a broader array of safety products and solutions, enhancing our relevance to customers worldwide," he said.

3M's stock was down less than 1 percent in morning trading Thursday.