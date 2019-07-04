3M Open

What: The 37th of 43 events on the PGA Tour.

Where: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Purse: $6.4 million ($1.52 million to the winner).

Schedule: The 72-hole tournament begins at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

TV: PGA Tour Live will stream action beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday via its pay-service app. Golf Channel will have coverage from 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon-1:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ch. 4 will pick up coverage from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets: Available online at 3mopen.com and at the main gate. A general admission ticket good for each day is available for $240. Daily tickets are $45. Children under 17 are admitted free with a paying adult.

Parking: Available at the nearby National Sports Center for $10. Ride-share services will also drop off/pick up at that location. All spectators will be shuttled to the golf course.

Who to watch: The 156-player field features seven players ranked in the top 30 in the world: Brooks Koepka (1), Bryson DeChambeau (8), Tony Finau (17), Jason Day (18), Patrick Reed (25), Phil Mickelson (28) and Keegan Bradley (29).