3M Open at TPC Twin Cities: How the 16th hole gets tougher
Changes are coming to almost every hole at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Here's one example, the par-4 16th.
News Graphics
Bike trails in the land of 10,000 lakes
Across the state, more than 1,500 miles of bike trails — some paved, some natural, all off highway — line abandoned railroad beds and cross public lands. Then there are the many bike trails in the metro-area. We have some of the best urban bike options in the country. Pedal one for a close-up experience of Minnesota's many unique landscapes.
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: Active volcano tracker
Locations of active volcanoes around the world are from The Pacific Disaster Center's (PDC) Active Hazards Map Service
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: Earthquake mapper
Map of recent quakes that are occurring in both the United States and around the world. The data is from the United States Geological Survey's (USGS). Earthquake information is extracted from a merged catalog of earthquakes located by the USGS and contributing networks. Earthquake data will be available within a few minutes for California events, and within 30-minutes for worldwide events.
News Graphics
INTERACTIVE: National flood map
This map shows 48 hour forecast flood values from river gauges and weather watches & warnings. Stream Gauge data gives readings of stream gauges around the US, which depict the current water level in the measured areas. Data is regularly updated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click on a symbol to get in-depth information for each site then click on MORE INFO to get the latest data.
