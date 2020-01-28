3M Co. said it will eliminate 1,500 jobs after reporting early Tuesday that fourth-quarter profit plunged 27% amid new and hefty restructuring charges and litigation charges that were not included in prior forecasts.

Amid weak sales in Asia and Europe, fourth quarter net income fell to $970 million, or $1.66 a share, from $1.35 billion in the same period a year ago.

The $348 million in charges include $134 million in restructuring charges and $214 million in “significant litigation-related” charges related to an onslaught of PFAS chemical water-contamination lawsuits the company is facing from states, cities and individuals around the country.

The Maplewood-based multinational giant said in a release Tuesday that “3M updated its evaluation of customer-related PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) litigation based on continued, productive settlement discussions with multiple parties. As previously disclosed, 3M has been engaged in mediation and resolution negotiations in multiple cases.”

Excluding the impact of the litigation-related charges, fourth quarter 2019 adjusted earnings were $1.95 per share, below analysts expectations of $2.10 per share .

It also further restructured its units, bringing international business strategy under individual segments instead of by region.

The charges and newly announced streamlined business model badly dinged profits.

Fourth quarter sales grew 2.1% to $8.1 billion despite only seeing gains in the company’s health care business, which rose 25% for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Consumer sales were flat while sales of the largest business — Industrial and Safety — fell by 4.8%. Transportation and Electronics sales fell by 6.2%.

Despite the declines sales largely met Wall Street expectations, which called for $8.12 billion in revenue for the quarter.

