3M CEO Inge Thulin and his wife, Helene, have closed the sale of their 5,800 square-foot house on Lake Harriet for $2.4 million, according to listing data. The Berg Larsen Group at Coldwell Banker Burnet had the listing.

The property was listed for $2.5 million on March 16 and sold 11 days later for a $100,000 discount, according to real estate listing data. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house is on a nearly half-acre lot with sunset views overlooking Lake Harriet in the Lynnhurst neighborhood in Minneapolis. It was built in 1923. The couple bought the propery in March 2012 for $2.01 million, according to Hennepin County property records. That was the same month Medtronic CEO, Omar Ishrak, paid nearly $2.5 million for his nearby Lake of the Isles home and it was just a month after Thulin replaced former CEO George Buckley.

The former Thulin house has an estimated market value of $2.3 million and an estimated property tax bill of $41,000. Thulin is a life-long 3M employee who started with the company in 1979, according to Star Tribune's CEO Pay Watch. In 2016, Thulin's total compensation was $16.8 million, including a salarly of nearly $1.5 million.