ST PAUL, Minn. _ 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.35 billion.
The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $2.31 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $7.95 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.94 billion.
3M expects full-year earnings to be $10.45 to $10.90 per share.
3M shares have climbed slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 5.5 percent. The stock has fallen 25 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMM
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.