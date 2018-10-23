ST PAUL, Minn. _ 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.54 billion.
On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.58.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8.15 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.42 billion.
3M expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10 per share.
3M shares have dropped 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3 percent. The stock has declined 9 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMM
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.