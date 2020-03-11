Class 3A story lines

Star Angel: Holy Angels sophomore Grace Massaquoi, who didn't play high school basketball last year, came off the bench to score a season-high 23 points for the Stars the Section 6 title game. She attended Minnetonka as a freshman and has played AAU basketball.

Three-peat chaser: No. 1 seed DeLaSalle is in enjoying a second basketball renaissance. Repeating as champions would allow the Islanders to chase the school's three-peat teams from 2011 to 2013. Senior Nurjei Weems leads a young but experienced team.

Toughened Bulldogs: No. 2 seed Becker, runner-up last March, returns. The Bulldogs won a title in 2007 and, with an eye at winning again, strengthened their schedule. Becker opened with a 77-39 loss at Hopkins. Senior guard Julia Bengtson earned Star Tribune All-Metro third team honors.

Red Wing redemption: Red Wing, the top seed into the Section 1 playoffs last season, was dumped in the semifinals by No. 4 Austin. Motivated to redeem themselves this year, the Wingers won their two playoff games by an average of 36 points.

Streaking Spartans: No. 4 seed Simley returns for the first time since 2014. Senior guard Sydney Stensgard scored 29 points in the Section 3 final. The victory was the Spartans' 24th in a row — tops among Class 3A tournament teams. Becker has won 22 consecutive games.

DAVID LA VAQUE