$34 flights on Frontier

Through Tuesday, Frontier Airlines is bringing back its “penny fare” sale to nine destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul. The one-way, nonstop flights are $34 to Jacksonsville, Fla., and Trenton, N.J.; $39 to Raleigh, N.C., and Denver; $44 to Cleveland and Fort Meyers, Tampa and Orlando in Florida; and $49 to Austin, Texas. The sale price is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Change fees of up to $99 apply. Similar to Spirit, Frontier charges extra for checked bags and luggage in the overhead. Only bags placed under the seat are free. Most of the deals are good for travel through Nov. 13-14, but the Denver and Florida fares are good through Feb. 13.

- John Ewoldt

Sun Country to Music City

Sun Country Airlines has announced routes to and from Nashville, including nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul, as the carrier continues adding markets. The Eagan-based airline will operate winter seasonal service between Nashville and New Orleans, Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers, Fla., with fares as low as $49. Sun Country will fly each offering a couple of days each week. The MSP-to-Nashville flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Sun Country is in the midst of a major shift toward ultra-low-cost leisure travel, in an attempt to appeal to families and budget travelers.

- Kristen Leigh Painter

This undated photo shows the cover of Lonely Planet’s new guide to cruising in Scandinavia and Northern Europe. It’s the first time the guidebook publisher has brought out books devoted to cruising, and it’s one of three. The others are guides to ports in Alaska and the Caribbean. (Lonely Planet via AP)

Lonely Planet goes cruising

Lonely Planet, which started by targeting backpackers and budget travelers, is dipping its toe into the cruise market with three new guidebooks. “Cruise Ports Alaska,” “Cruise Ports Caribbean” and “Cruise Ports Scandinavia and Northern Europe” aim to make life easier for cruisers trying to figure out what to do and where to shop and eat during days in port. Each book begins with the basics, explaining seasons, major events and even tips on picking your cruise company before diving into specifics for the ports. On the Lonely Planet website you can buy the print edition of a book, an eBook version or individual chapters in a PDF version (tinyurl.com/ycp33rpk).

- Chicago Tribune

TSA testing new scanners

This summer, the TSA is amping up its pilot test of new CT scanners that allow travelers to keep electronics and liquids in their bags when going through airport security. Fifteen airports will employ the new technology, including Chicago O’Hare, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York JFK. The 3-D imaging equipment resembles a hospital CT scanner, with bags replacing bodies. The technology uses an X-ray camera to shoot hundreds of images, assembling a fuller view of the objects tucked inside carry-ons. TSA hopes to reduce the number of secondary bag inspections and speed up the security process, a triple bonus for travelers.

- Washington Post

SkyMiles is second-best

U.S. News & World Report recently announced its annual 2018-19 best travel rewards programs. Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan made the No. 1 spot in the best airline rewards programs category for the fourth year running. The report cites Alaska’s mileage-based earning structure, the option to cash in miles for free flights, and the elite members’ benefits as reasons for its top ranking. Alaska flies nonstop from MSP to San Diego, Seattle and Portland, Ore. Delta SkyMiles took the No. 2 spot for the second year in a row, and JetBlue’s TrueBlue program ranked third. American Airlines’ AAdvantage was fourth.

- Seattle Times