Hunting Opener Weather

Saturday is the Minnesota Firearm Deer Opener, and at least temperatures don't look half bad across the state. As hunters head out to their stands, lows will mainly be in the 20s across the state (with maybe a few upper teens in northern Minnesota). Highs will range from the 30s up north to 40s in southern Minnesota, with the chance of a few rain and/or snow showers as a cold front moves through the state.

You'll definitely notice that a cold front moved through as we head into Sunday, with morning lows ranging from the teens up north to 20s in the south. Highs won't make it out of the teens across portions of northern Minnesota but climb into the low 30s in some areas of southern Minnesota. We'll watch the chance of some flurries or light snow showers across a good portion of the state Sunday.

_______________________________________________

Penn State @ Gophers Forecast

Of course, we have the big college football matchup between Penn State and the Gophers midday Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. We could see a mix of rain and snow changing to all rain during the game (about a 20-30% chance), otherwise cloudy skies are expected. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the mid-30s, climbing to around 40F by the time the game ends (hopefully in a Gophers victory!).

_______________________________________________

Much Colder Next Week

Brr - I'm shivering just looking at the forecast as we head into next week. Behind the cold front that moves through this weekend, an Arctic blast of air will move into the upper Midwest, including us here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. As we wake up Monday morning (Veterans Day), lows will be in the low teens in the Twin Cities, but barely above zero in northern portions of the state. Highs on Monday will be the coolest they've been so far this season, sticking in the teens statewide.

Heading into Tuesday, it could be the coolest morning for many areas of the state (except northwestern Minnesota, where it could be colder Monday morning). Lows will be in the single digits above zero in most locations, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a few lows below zero, especially in northern as well as both southeastern and southwestern portions of the state. Highs will be the upper teens and low 20s across the state.

_______________________________________________

30s and 40s For MN Deer Opener - Colder Next Week

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Saturday marks the Minnesota Firearms Deer Hunting Opener and this early November time frame has featured variable weather within just the past few years. In 2016, highs were in the 60s and 70s statewide, and then we saw 6" of snow in International Falls for the 2017 opener. The past couple of years have featured highs in the 30s and 40s for the opener with morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

This year will feature fairly similar temperatures to the past two deer openers. As deer hunters head out to their stands this morning temperatures are mostly in the 20s. Highs today will stay below freezing near the International Border but could approach 50F in southwestern Minnesota.

Today will be the warmer day of the weekend as a cold front ushers in much cooler temperatures for Sunday and early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be the coldest days so far this season - feeling a lot more like January vs. November. The good news? We won't stay in the deep freeze for too long with highs back above freezing late next week.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Light PM rain/snow mix. Wake up 26. High 40. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few snowflakes. Wake up 24. High 31. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Chilly Veterans Day. Wind chills 0-10F. Wake up 13. High 24. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cold start. Increasing clouds. Wake up 8. High 22. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. A few afternoon snow showers. Wake up 12. High 28. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning snowflake? Partly sunny. Wake up 22. High 30. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Back above freezing! Wake up 21. High 34. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 9th

2003: Parts of west central and north central Minnesota receive anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of new snow. Canby had the most at 6 inches and Benson measured 5 inches.

1977: A foot of snow falls in Western Minnesota. I-94 is tied up.

1850: The sky darkens at Ft. Snelling due to smoke from prairie fires.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 9th

Average High: 45F (Record: 70F set in 1999)

Average Low: 30F (Record: 12F set in 2017)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 1.28" set in 1970)

Average Snowfall: 0.2" (Record: 4.5" set in 1983)

Record Snow Depth: 14" in 1991

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 9th

Sunrise: 7:02 AM

Sunset: 4:51 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 35 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9.5 Hours Of Daylight? November 17th (9 hours, 29 minutes, and 21 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM: December 1st (7:30 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-14th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Here's a look again at those highs across the state Saturday. They will range from the 30s in northern Minnesota to the mid and even potentially upper 40s in southwestern portions of the state. A cold front moving through the state will help to spark off some rain and/or snow showers, depending on where you are. Precipitation should remain mainly snow in northern Minnesota, with more of a mix to all-rain as you head into central and southern portions of the state.

These highs on Saturday will be around average across portions of western Minnesota, but up to 10F degrees below average in northern and southeastern portions of the state. The average high for November 9th in the Twin Cities is 45F.

You might want to enjoy that high in the low 40s Saturday because, as mentioned above, the bottom is going to drop out as we head toward early next week with highs only in the teens and 20s. Monday and Tuesday will be 20-25F degrees below average! We luckily do see moderating temperatures as we head into the middle of the week.

And those temperatures may continue to moderate into at least the first part of next weekend, with some models hinting that highs could be back up around 40F late next week/early next weekend. Highs could remain mainly in the 30s then as we head toward the third full week of the month.

We could see a few rain/snow showers during the day Saturday, with maybe a few flurries around on Sunday. A better chance of snow showers that have the potential to accumulate wouldn't move in until mid-week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, an area of low pressure moving through the northern Great Lakes will help bring some rain and snow to the region. A second area of low pressure sliding across the Northern Plains along with a cold front will bring some rain and snow from the Northern Rockies into the upper Midwest. A stationary front just south of the Florida Peninsula will bring some showers and storms to southern Florida. You can see the temperature divide across the country Saturday, with many areas in the western U.S. several degrees above average, with the eastern U.S. seeing below-average highs.

The heaviest snow through Sunday evening will fall across portions of the northern Rockies, where several inches will be possible, particularly Saturday Night into Sunday. Rainfall amounts will generally remain under two inches.

_______________________________________________

Commerce Department aides knew Alabama hurricane forecasters were not responding to Trump, but still rebuked them

More from the Capital Weather Gang: "Senior aides at the Commerce Department forced the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to publicly rebuke its weather forecasters in Birmingham, Ala., for contradicting President Trump’s comments about the threat Hurricane Dorian posed to that state, even after NOAA informed them that the agency’s meteorologists were not aware at the time they were contradicting the president, according to three officials familiar with the matter. The NOAA officials spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity surrounding ongoing investigations into the agency’s actions regarding Hurricane Dorian. NOAA and its National Weather Service are part of the Commerce Department."

Drought-Stressed Forest Fueled Amazon Fires

More from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab: "A new satellite-based map of a section of the Amazon Basin reveals that at least some of the massive fires burning there this past summer were concentrated in water-stressed areas of the rainforest. The stressed plants released measurably less water vapor into the air than unstressed plants; in other words, they were struggling to stay cool and conserve water, leaving them more vulnerable to the fires. The fires in the Amazon Basin, which continue to burn into November, are mainly the result of such human activities as land clearing and deforestation. The pattern - spotted from space by NASA's ECOsystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS) - points to how water-stressed plants can impact the spread of fires. The data may one day help NASA's Earth-observing missions predict the path of future forest or brush fires like those currently raging in California."

Half of Antarctica's emperor penguins could be wiped out due to melting ice

More from Sky News: "Researchers from British Antarctic Survey said that rising temperatures and changing wind patterns from global warming will negatively affect the sea ice on which emperor penguins breed. After reviewing more than 150 studies on the species, scientists indicated that emperor populations will decrease by more than 50% by 2100. In a new paper published in the journal Biological Conservation, they concluded that improvements in climate change forecasting in relation to impacts on Antarctic wildlife may help the penguins' chances of survival."