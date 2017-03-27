A 24-year-old man was given a 30-year prison term for severely beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in a western Minnesota home during a “fit of rage” against the crying child.

Sterling K. Andersen, of rural Ogema, was sentenced in federal court in Minneapolis last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the October 2015 death of Steven Warren at the couple’s home on the White Earth Indian Reservation.

As part of the plea agreement, Andersen avoided the possibility of a life term in prison.

Emergency medical responders were called to the home about a boy with a head injury and transported Steven to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead and found to have more than two dozen bruises on his head, abdomen and genital area, as well as injuries to internal organs.

In a court filing before sentencing, the prosecution said Andersen acted against the boy “in a fit of rage that had been building for more than 20 years” and beat the boy for more than an hour.

The boy’s pancreas “was severed in half, and his liver was torn,” the court document noted, adding that Steven “was tossed around like a doll.”

Steven Warren

After initially contending that Steven hurt himself in a fall, Andersen told investigators he punched and kneed the child because the boy would not stop crying.

Andersen moved from one foster home to another throughout his childhood, during which “social services squandered opportunities that would have allowed the defendant to gain some stability, some sense of belonging,” the prosecution’s presentencing document continued.

Andersen’s criminal history as a juvenile and an adult includes convictions for assault, disorderly conduct and theft.

An online obituary described Steven as a boy who “would wake up every morning with a smile on his face ready to start the day. He loved bath time and was in such a hurry to hit the bath, Steven may have left his clothes on from time to time.”

Steven was survived by his mother, a brother and a sister.