NFL success? Slim to none for former U QBs
The Gophers haven’t had an alum walk off an NFL field as a winning quarterback in 30 years — and that QB, Mike Hohensee, only played because NFL regulars were on strike. No former Gophers QBs are expected to take an NFL snap this fall, or in the forseeable future, so expect this streak to continue. Here’s a look at the last quarterback from each Big Ten school to win an NFL game:
Iowa: C.J. Beathard, 2017, San Francisco 49ers
Michigan: Tom Brady, 2017, New England Patriots
Michigan State: Kirk Cousins, 2017, Washington Redskins
Northwestern: Trevor Siemian, 2017, Denver Broncos
Purdue: Drew Brees (above), 2017, New Orleans Saints
Rutgers: Tom Savage, 2017, Houston Texans
Wisconsin: Russell Wilson, 2017, Seattle Seahawks
Maryland: Shaun Hill, 2016, Vikings
Ohio State: Terrelle Pryor, 2013, Oakland Raiders
Penn State: Matt McGloin, 2013, Oakland Raiders
Indiana: Trent Green, 2006, Kansas City Chiefs
Illinois: Kurt Kittner, 2003, Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota: Mike Hohensee*, 1987, Chicago Bears
Nebraska: Bruce Mathison*, 1987, Seattle Seahawks
* – Replacement player during player strike Sources: BTN.com, Star Tribune
