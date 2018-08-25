NFL success? Slim to none for former U QBs

The Gophers haven’t had an alum walk off an NFL field as a winning quarterback in 30 years — and that QB, Mike Hohensee, only played because NFL regulars were on strike. No former Gophers QBs are expected to take an NFL snap this fall, or in the forseeable future, so expect this streak to continue. Here’s a look at the last quarterback from each Big Ten school to win an NFL game:

Iowa: C.J. Beathard, 2017, San Francisco 49ers

Michigan: Tom Brady, 2017, New England Patriots

Michigan State: Kirk Cousins, 2017, Washington Redskins

Northwestern: Trevor Siemian, 2017, Denver Broncos

Purdue: Drew Brees (above), 2017, New Orleans Saints

Rutgers: Tom Savage, 2017, Houston Texans

Wisconsin: Russell Wilson, 2017, Seattle Seahawks

Maryland: Shaun Hill, 2016, Vikings

Ohio State: Terrelle Pryor, 2013, Oakland Raiders

Penn State: Matt McGloin, 2013, Oakland Raiders

Indiana: Trent Green, 2006, Kansas City Chiefs

Illinois: Kurt Kittner, 2003, Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota: Mike Hohensee*, 1987, Chicago Bears

Nebraska: Bruce Mathison*, 1987, Seattle Seahawks

– Replacement player during player strike Sources: BTN.com, Star Tribune