ORLANDO, Fla. — A 30-year-old orca has died at SeaWorld's Orlando park.
SeaWorld officials say Kayla died Monday after a brief illness.
SeaWorld officials say a cause of death won't be known until a post-mortem examination is conducted.
Kayla began showing signs of discomfort on Saturday, and veterinarians began treating her based on what they found from a physical exam.
Park officials say her condition worsened on Sunday and she was given around-the-clock care until her death.
Kayla was among the last orcas at SeaWorld's Orlando park, as well as parks in California and Texas.
The company announced in 2016 that it had stopped its orca breeding program.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Church abuse victims wait to see if Legislature will act
Lawmakers have returned to the Pennsylvania Capitol but have yet to revisit legislation on child sexual abuse scandals since an October fight killed a bill that would have allowed long-ago victims to sue the Roman Catholic Church and other institutions.
Nation
Duke professor issues apology to Chinese speakers
The Duke University professor and administrator who sparked an outcry by admonishing students for speaking Chinese has issued a personal apology amid an internal review by the school.
Music
Vans Warped Tour coming to Atlantic City in June
The Vans Warped Tour will come to Atlantic City for two days in June.
Variety
Stocks slide as slow growth in China weighs on earnings
Stocks slumped in morning trading on Wall Street after two major U.S. companies warned that slower economic growth in China was hurting their results.
Business
Former Southwest Airlines CEO James Parker dies at 72
James F. Parker, who succeeded Herb Kelleher as CEO of Southwest Airlines and led the carrier through the aftermath of the September 2001 terror attacks, has died. He was 72.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.