KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say at least 30 people, including 19 police officers, have been kidnapped and six police killed by insurgents in separate incidents in southern Afghanistan.

Gen. Abdul Raziq, Kandahar's police chief, says Wednesday a group of insurgents attacked a police checkpoint, killing six police and wounding five others.

At the same time another group of insurgents wearing army uniforms stopped a bus and kidnapped 30 people, of whom 19 are policemen, said Raziq.

Both incidents took place Tuesday night at the border between Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces, he said.

Dost Mohammad Nayab, Uruzgan governor's spokesman, confirmed both reports, but couldn't provide more details.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack or abduction, but Raziq blamed Taliban fighters.