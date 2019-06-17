MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least 30 people have been killed by a suicide bomber.
The victims had been watching a soccer match on television Sunday night in the town of Konduga in Nigeria's Borno state.
Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said Monday the attack took place about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Maiduguri.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility though the attack bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram, the Islamic extremist group based in nearby Maiduguri.
Kachalla said that about 40 other people were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Opposition says 'injustice' will galvanize Istanbul voters
The opposition candidate for mayor of Istanbul says he believes "the injustice" caused by the cancellation of his win in March will galvanize voters in his favor in Sunday's rerun election.
World
Ex-first lady leads Guatemala president vote; runoff likely
A former first lady led early Monday in voting counting from Guatemala's presidential election, although a runoff ballot appeared likely to determine the next leader of this Central American nation where tens of thousands have fled poverty and gang violence this year to seek a new life in the United States.
World
Qatari envoy delivers aid to Gaza in cease-fire effort
A Qatari envoy has delivered $25 million to the Gaza Strip to help shore up a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers.
World
State media say Chinese President Xi to visit North Korea
Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to North Korea this week, state media announced Monday, as U.S. talks with North Korea on its nuclear program are at an apparent standstill.
World
German prosecutors bring charges in tax loophole case
German prosecutors have charged two British citizens with participating in tax evasion allegedly involving 440 million euros ($495 million).