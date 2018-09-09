DETROIT — Authorities say three young men were shot to death in a White Castle on Detroit's west side.
Police say the three men believed to have been in their late teens or early 20s were found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds at around 12:25 a.m. Sunday in the restaurant's lobby. The restaurant's windows had bullet holes and handguns were recovered at the scene.
Police say they have no immediate suspects.
It wasn't immediately known if the three men were customers or workers at the restaurant, if they might have shot one another or if anyone might have witnessed the shootings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Rascals' guitarist Cornish recovering from on-stage collapse
A publicist says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is in good spirits at a Montana hospital after collapsing during a concert.
Nation
Florence becomes a hurricane, takes aim at US Southeast
Tropical Storm Florence turned into a hurricane Sunday morning and swirled toward the U.S. for what forecasters said could be a direct hit on the Southeast toward the end of the week.
Nation
The Latest: Carolinas officials: Prepare for storm disaster
The Latest on Tropical Storm Florence (all times local):
Nation
Serena Williams fined $17K for rules violations at US Open
Serena Williams was fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during her loss to Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open final.
National
US backtracks on Russian spy suspect offering sex for access
Federal prosecutors are backtracking on their allegation that a Russian woman accused of working as a secret agent offered to trade sex for access, according to a Justice Department court filing.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.