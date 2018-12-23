The onetime comptroller for a 130-year-old St. Paul country club has been sent to prison for embezzling more than $1 million over eight years and spending the money on travel, home improvements, an array of vehicles and a large tract of land in northern Minnesota.

Julie A. Lee, 53, of Farmington, was sentenced Thursday in federal Court in St. Paul to 3½ years in prison and ordered to make restitution for what she stole from the Town & Country Club after pleading guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

“For more than eight years, Ms. Lee used her position to embezzle more than $1 million from Town and Country” until 2016, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said in a statement. “She took elaborate steps to hide her deception from her employer, her colleagues and the club’s members who entrusted her with the club’s finances.”

As comptroller, Lee had the authority to sign and issue checks on behalf of the private club; she also had signing authority on its bank accounts, including a line of credit with Alliance Bank.

The thefts were detected when officials at the club, founded in 1888, discovered potentially significant financial inconsistencies related to the club’s bank loan and cash accounts, an attorney for the club said.

In arguing for a sentence of one year and one day, her defense attorney pointed out in a court filing that Lee was suffering from depression, was a tireless volunteer at her church but was also what “could be described as a shop-aholic ... who primarily bought for others [and] did not lavish herself with fine jewelry or extravagant ‘toys.’ ”

The filing added that she has agreed to sell the vehicles — combined value, $90,000 — and her and her husband’s stake in undeveloped land in northern Minnesota, with the proceeds to go toward restitution.

The government urged the court to sentence Lee to nearly four years in prison, pointing out that “she stole to purchase cars and to live a lifestyle she cold not otherwise afford” and “carried out a similar scheme at the golf club where she previously worked.” Court filings offered no further details on that allegation.

Lee issued herself more than 50 checks totaling $163,357 directly from the club’s bank accounts, stole roughly $250,000 in cash from the club and put it in her personal bank account.

She used the money to make payments on her personal credit cards totaling nearly $765,000. She spent the money on personal travel, fixing up her family’s house, paying her mortgage and buying the northern Minnesota land, 81 mostly wood acres within Two Inlets State Forest northwest of Park Rapids.

The vehicles she bought with the stolen money included a new 2013 Dodge Charger, a 2015 GMC Sierra K3500 pickup truck, a motorcycle and a 40-foot-long recreational vehicle that sleeps eight and retails for more than $70,000.

She attempted to cover the shortfall in the accounts by taking advances on the club’s line of credit at Alliance Bank. As a result, the club couldn’t make its quarterly payroll tax payments to the IRS. She also filed false quarterly payroll tax returns with the IRS understating the club’s tax liability.

At times, Lee also filed the club’s quarterly payroll tax returns late and made its quarterly payments late, costing the club more than $300,000 in interest and penalties to the IRS.