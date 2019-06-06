MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a woman is in custody after a 3-year-old boy was shot and wounded.

Authorities say the boy was shot at a north side home shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. There's no word on his condition.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation, but asked that people keep firearms out of the presence of children.