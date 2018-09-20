MINNETONKA, Minn. — Minnetonka police say a 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car when he darted into traffic.
Police say the 80-year-old driver was heading eastbound on Smetana Road on Thursday morning when he struck the boy.
Investigators say the boy had been in the care of a family member when he ran into traffic while running along the road. He died at the scene.
The driver is cooperating with police. Police do not suspect the driver was impaired.
The name of the boy was not released. The crash is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Sheriff says Wetterling case 'went off the rails' at the start
Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson pointed out numerous missed opportunities to catch the perpetrator in the days, weeks and months after 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was kidnapped at gunpoint by a masked stranger in October 1989 and killed.
National
The Latest: Evers open to raising taxes on wealthy
The Latest on Wisconsin's governor's race (all times local):
West Metro
Authorities ID motorcyclist who crashed and died in Plymouth
The wreck occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday just west of Medicine Lake.
Variety
The Latest: Employees return to workplace shooting scene
The Latest on a Wisconsin workplace shooting that injured four people and left the gunman dead (all times local):
South Metro
Red Wing vehicle crashes into ravine; woman dead, her 3 children hurt
The vehicle ended up on its roof in a ravine, police said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.