PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against three women repatriated from Syria for allegedly joining terror groups there.
Prosecutors said Monday that the three women had left Kosovo in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to join the Islamic State group in Syria and Al-Nusra in Iraq. Spouses of two of them had died, apparently in fighting there.
The three women were among 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria in April.
If convicted, they could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country's citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Secret documents reveal how China mass detention camps work
The watch towers, double-locked doors and video surveillance in the Chinese camps are there "to prevent escapes." Uighurs and other minorities held inside are scored…
World
Helped by market rates, Greece repays IMF early
Greece's finance ministry says the country has completed an early repayment of loans to the International Monetary Fund worth 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion).
World
Priests guilty of abusing deaf children at Argentine school
Two priests were found guilty on Monday of sexually abusing deaf children at a Catholic-run school in Argentina, a case that has shaken the church in Pope Francis's homeland.
World
3 women repatriated from Syria face terror charges in Kosovo
Kosovo prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against three women repatriated from Syria for allegedly joining terror groups there.
World
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
Four African countries have reported new cases of polio linked to the oral vaccine, as global health numbers show there are now more children being paralyzed by viruses originating in vaccines than in the wild.