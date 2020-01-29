MIAMI — Police are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead Tuesday in a South Florida home, authorities said.
Investigators believe the newborn infant is with its father, though they weren't immediately calling the man a suspect in the slayings, Miami-Dade police spokesman Chris Thomas said. Police were searching the southwestern Miami-Dade County neighborhood for the man and baby.
Officials didn't immediately release the names of the victims. They also didn't say how the women were killed or how they were related to the child.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News
President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pompeo's battle with National Public Radio and tweeted out more media criticism, one target familiar and the other less so.
Minneapolis
Advocates prepare for new wave of confusion over 'public charge' rule for immigrants
High court OKs Trump law on those who use public assistance programs.
TV & Media
WaPo clears writer who tweeted about Bryant rape allegation
A Washington Post reporter who had been placed on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about a 2003 rape allegation against Kobe Bryant has been cleared to return to work, the paper said Tuesday.
Music
Bob Shane, founding member of Kingston Trio, dead at 85
Bob Shane, the last surviving original member of the popular folk group the Kingston Trio and the lead singer on its million-selling ballad "Tom Dooley" and many other hits, has died.
Variety
Astronaut craves salsa and surf after record 11 months aloft
After nearly 11 months in orbit, the astronaut holding the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman can't wait to dig into some salsa and chips, and swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico.