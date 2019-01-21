MANKATO, Minn. — Three vehicles went through the ice the same day on Madison Lake in Blue Earth County, prompting a fresh warning about the dangers of driving on Minnesota's lakes.

A total of 10 people were in the vehicles. They all escaped unharmed Saturday.

Authorities contacted local businesses and put up extra signs near the landings where the vehicles broke through to spread the word about the danger.

Madison Lake is about 10 miles east of Mankato.