NEW YORK — The Fire Department of New York says three vehicles have caught on fire and one person has died following a crash on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.
Five other people have suffered minor injuries.
Police say all lanes have been closed in both directions.
The FDNY says the crash occurred on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The bridge connects Manhattan and Brooklyn and spans the East River.
Bright orange-red flames engulfed the vehicles and black smoke billowed high into the air.
