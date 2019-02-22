Backyard habitat

Gardener and nature enthusiast Julie Boden will discuss “Creating Habitat for Birds and Butterflies in Your Yard & Garden” during a class at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Gain insight with other wildlife enthusiasts in a tutorial covering which plants work best for your location, and the types of species they might attract for food or shelter. Attendees will also gain knowledge of which non-plant additions are recommended to cover all the needs of these species. 1 p.m. March 9. $40, advance registration required at arboretum.umn.edu. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska.

Growing fruit

In addition to producing healthful snacks, fruit trees also yield beautiful blossoms in the spring to ornament your yard. Learn how fruit trees can become part of your edible landscape at a library seminar hosted by Carver-Scott Master Gardeners. Find out how many varieties are available and how easy they are to care for, as well as ways to deal with common concerns. 6:30 p.m. March 12. Free. Shakopee Library, 235 Lewis St. S. scottlib.libcal.com.

Seed-saving workshop

For more than 40 years, Oliver Kelley Farm has promoted saving rare and heirloom seeds. Experts share their gardening and heirloom plant knowledge at this annual event. Afterward, guests can discover a variety of rare seeds and participate in a seed exchange. Guests need not bring seeds in order to take seeds home. 2 to 4 p.m. March 10. Free. 15788 Kelley Farm Road, Elk River. mnhs.org/kelleyfarm.

MELISSA WALKER