LONDON — Three pro-European lawmakers have quit Britain's governing Conservatives to join a newly formed centrist group of independent legislators opposed to the government's conduct of Brexit.
Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen and Sarah Wollaston announced Wednesday they will join eight ex-Labour Party lawmakers in the new group.
The Labour rebels have quit the party over its direction under left-wing party leader Jeremy Corbyn. They accuse him of mounting a weak opposition to Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for leaving the European Union and of failing to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party.
The breakaway lawmakers hope to gain members from among disgruntled pro-Europeans in both the Labour and Conservative parties, with a view to forging a new force in the center of British politics.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.