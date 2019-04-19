Looking for a new breakfast spot? Here are three options to change up your morning routine -- with everything from savory muffins to sturdy sourdough flapjacks.

Empire Coffee + Pastry

Baker/co-owner Amy Kelsch is a peerless quiche maker (beyond-creamy custards and delicate, super-flaky crusts), and her bacon-Cheddar-green onion muffin has been fueling the mornings of many northeast Minneapolitans since the doors opened in 2013. If there are brown butter sticky buns — or almond-raspberry coffee cake, or turnovers filled with spinach and feta — grab them. A top-notch coffee program, too. Can’t wait for patio season, when the former Skelly service station gets some much-needed breathing room.

451 NE. Stinson Blvd., Mpls., 612-331-3877, empireminneapolis.com

Salty Tart

Daily brunch at the soothing and hospitable House of Michelle Gayer is always an adventure. Witness her current spin on shakshuka, which colorfully flips the usual tomato-red pepper formula with a winning combination of tomatillos, asparagus, avocado, dill and other green goodies. Silky cured salmon (it helps to be in the same building with Almanac Fish) is artfully paired with quail eggs and Gayer’s exceptional rye bread. Check out the coconut milk latté that’s a clever homage to Gayer’s famous coconut macaroons.

289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-528-6215, saltytart.com

Sun Street Breads

Scrambled eggs are never better than when they’re served with a toast “flight,” featuring selections from three of baker/co-owner Solveig Tofte’s skillfully crafted breads, paired with a trio of housemade jams. The sturdy sourdough flapjacks are heavenly, and there’s a long list of a.m. sandwiches composed with Tofte’s flaky, decadent biscuits; try the version that’s a pile-on of fried chicken, bacon and a hearty sausage gravy. Visit Wednesday, when Tofte devotes the kitchen’s deep fryer to airy, not-too-sweet raised glazed doughnuts.

4600 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3414, sunstreetbreads.com