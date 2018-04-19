MILWAUKEE — Three men plan to plead guilty in a $200 million construction contract fraud scheme involving a Milwaukee company.

Prosecutors say each of the three played key roles in defrauding the government's minority contract program. The plea agreements are the latest development in the ongoing criminal fraud case involving Milwaukee area businesses with ties to Sonag Co. and its owner Brian Ganos. He is charged with defrauding the government by secretly controlling a number of companies that qualified for contracts reserved for companies run by minorities and veterans.

The Journal Sentinel says the three defendants to plead guilty are James Hubbell, of Sussex; Jorge Lopez, of Worthington, Minnesota and Telemachos Agoudemos, of Big Bend. Prosecutors say the three were portrayed as owners of two companies were actually under Ganos' control.