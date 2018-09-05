MINOT, N.D. — A restaurateur, a Nordic marketplace and an international entertainer will be inducted this year to the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame.

The hall in Minot honors people of Scandinavian descent who have achieved greatness.

This year's honorees include Upham native Myron Thompson, who has built, purchased or co-owns more than two dozen restaurants in five states including North Dakota and Minnesota. He also started a temp company that's traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Ingebretsen's Nordic Marketplace is the Twin Cities' oldest retail business dedicated completely to Scandinavian foods and products. The family-owned venture has operated since 1921.

Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell will receive the Hostfest (HOOST'-fest) Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic work, particularly with orphanages in Romania.

The induction ceremony is Sept. 25 during the annual Norsk Hostfest Scandinavian heritage festival.