MILWAUKEE — Three students have been struck by a car that spun out and jumped a curb outside a Milwaukee school.
The three were hit on a sidewalk outside Barack Obama School about 8 a.m. Thursday. Milwaukee Public Schools spokesman Andy Nelson says the students are expected to be OK, but were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
