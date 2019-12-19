LIDGERWOOD, N.D. — Three students were hurt Thursday afternoon when their bus collided with a train in North Dakota.
The Lidgerwood Public School says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Three students were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
Lidgerwood is a town of about 650 people about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) south of Fargo.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police search for suspect after 1 shot at Oklahoma City mall
A man shot another man Thursday during an argument inside an Oklahoma City mall, and police were searching the stores for the suspect while also clearing out shoppers who were still hiding.
National
HUD reporting 2.7% percent uptick in homeless population
The federal government is reporting a 2.7% increase in the nation's homeless population driven by a spike in California, according to an annual count that took place in January 2019.
Nation
3 students hurt in school bus-train crash in North Dakota
Three students were hurt Thursday afternoon when their bus collided with a train in North Dakota.
National
Gabbard faces heat back home for present vote on impeachment
Long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is facing some heat in her heavily Democratic home state of Hawaii for voting "present" on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
National
Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census
Facebook plans to clamp down on attempts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 U.S. census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens when people do.