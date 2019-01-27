THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Emergency workers are searching a collapsed three-story home in The Hague for people who were killed or injured.
Police at the scene said a gas explosion was being explored as a possible cause of what tore off the home's front and demolished the dwelling in a residential neighborhood on Sunday. Debris damaged nearly cars.
There was no immediate word on possible casualties.
