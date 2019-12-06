MILWAUKEE — Firefighters have brought a huge fire in a commercial building north of downtown Milwaukee under control early Friday morning.

Winds gusts of up to 30 mph fanned the flames at the three-story building which partially collapsed. The building housed Metro PSC and a hair salon.

Fire officials say no one was injured. The blaze closed nearby Clara Mohammed school for the day.

It's unclear where or how the fire started, but officials said that it grew fast and burned on all floors.