MADRID — The emergency service in Spain's Balearic Islands says that a 5-year-old boy and a German couple are still missing after flash flooding in Mallorca killed at least 10 people.

The Germans' last communication was a call to a friend saying they were caught in a vehicle, according to German Consul Sabine Lammers, who was speaking on Cadena SER radio on Thursday.

The Civil Guard said that the body of the boy's mother was found Wednesday. She reportedly managed to bring her 7-year-old daughter out of their car, but she and her son were dragged away.

A British couple, an 80-year-old Dutch woman and six Spanish citizens died in Tuesday's flooding, according to the regional emergency service. One victim's identity has yet to be confirmed.