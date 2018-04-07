ROCKFORD, Ill. — Police in Rockford, Illinois, say three people have been shot to death on a private entertainment charter bus.
The Rockford Register Star reports that the shooter hasn't been caught.
Police Chief Dan O'Shea says the driver of the Distinguished Gentleman bus called 911 shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver left the shooting site and parked the bus in a fuel lane at a gas station where police then came.
O'Shea says a "suspect on the bus shot other individuals on the bus."
The victims were not immediately identified.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says he cannot comment on details about the victims or how many times they were shot.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Teachers come to Kansas Capitol to support plan
The Latest on the Kansas Legislature's debate on increasing school funding to meet a court mandate (all times local):
Nation
1 critically injured in fire at Trump Tower in New York
Officials say one person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:1-7-1(one, seven, one)Estimated jackpot: $50 million06-10-25-30-31(six, ten, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $25,000Estimated jackpot: $74 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-10-25-30-31(six, ten, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:2-9-8(two, nine, eight)¶ Maximum prize: $500
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.