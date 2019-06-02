MILWAUKEE — Police say three people were shot outside the Miramar Theatre on Milwaukee's east side, and the shooter is still at large.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports a fight broke out at a concert inside the theater Saturday night and patrons filed out of the venue soon after.
Police say someone then fired multiple rounds into the crowd.
Police say two women, both 20, and a man, 25, were shot. They were taken to a hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say the shooter fled in an unknown direction.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Blaine teen struggles in lake's deeper water, drowns
The incident occurred in Coon Lake, to the northwest of the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area.
Local
3 shot outside theater on Milwaukee's east side
Police say three people were shot outside the Miramar Theatre on Milwaukee's east side, and the shooter is still at large.
Variety
Cell tower project underway on Wisconsin tribe's reservation
A Native American tribe in Wisconsin is starting construction on a cell tower that's part of a multibillion-dollar effort to build a nationwide public safety broadband network to improve emergency communications.
Variety
North Dakota man finds acceptance after leaving Amish family
A North Dakota man who grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm in an Amish community says he's found the acceptance he's been searching for after leaving his family.
South Metro
Freak crash southwest of Twin Cities kills vacationing couple on motorcycle
Tractor driver held responsible for Saturday's crash caused another fatal wreck less than two years ago, according to the State Patrol.