ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three people who were shot near a St. Paul liquor store over the weekend are expected to live.
Officers who responded to reports of a woman trying to run people over with her vehicle late Saturday found the shooting victims, along with spent shotgun shells at the scene.
The three people were taken to a hospital with injuries police said were not considered life-threatening.
No arrests were immediately made.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoffs
The WNBA playoffs are set after a wild, unpredictable regular season came to an end Sunday.
Local
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoffs
The WNBA playoffs are set after a wild, unpredictable regular season came to an end Sunday.
Local
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoffs
The WNBA playoffs are set after a wild, unpredictable regular season came to an end Sunday.
Local
Crashes on Hwy. 280 and I-694 are latest trouble spots
A pair of new wrecks is adding to the slow downs late rush hour commuters are experiencing. Rain is also bogging down the drive.
National
Pence's return highlights White House's focus on Minnesota
Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to Minnesota.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.