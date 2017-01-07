Three people were shot in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning and one is in critical condition, according to Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis officers working off-duty near 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North just before 2 a.m. located two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. A man was shot multiple times and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), where he was in critical condition. A woman was treated at HCMC for non-life threatening wounds.

At 3:32 a.m. officers were informed that a third victim had been treated and released from North Memorial Medical Center for a graze wound. He told police that he had been shot downtown.

Officers interviewed witnesses at the shooting scene and are checking with business owners in the area to see if the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to text Minneapolis police at 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. All texts are anonymous. People may also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).