Three people were rescued from a spillway below Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis Thursday night when heavy rainfall filled the overflow channel with swift-moving water.

Minneapolis park police and Minneapolis officers went to an area near Wabun Park about 8 p.m. and found the people, who reportedly had been fishing, about 15 feet from the mouth of the falls.

The three were pulled from the water and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Their conditions weren’t known Thursday night.

Thursday night’s thunderstorms, which swept west to east across the metro area at dusk and beyond, carried heavy rain and high winds. In some areas, power lines and tree branches came down, often tangled together. As of 10:15 p.m., Xcel Energy reported multiple power failures across the metro area.

Friday is expected to bring a 30 percent chance of showers in the metro area, mostly between 1 and 4 p.m., and a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Saturday will be less stormy, but even hotter, with a high of 93. Sunday’s high will climb to 96, and Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high of 93 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.