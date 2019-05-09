FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police in South Florida say three people were shot, one fatally, inside a bar at a mall.
Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Casey Liening told The Associated Press in a statement that officers responded to shots fired inside the Blue Martini at the Galleria mall at 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday.
She says one person died at the scene and that the other two victims were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Liening says the unidentified suspect is in custody and that police believe the shooting "occurred as a result of an altercation inside the establishment."
The investigation is ongoing.
