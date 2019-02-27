WESTBURY, N.Y. — Authorities say three people were killed when their vehicle was struck by Manhattan-bound commuter train on Long Island.

Nassau County police say the vehicle was "trying to beat the gate" when it was struck at an intersection in Westbury just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say all occupants in the vehicle were killed. Several passengers on the train also suffered minor injuries.

The Long Island Rail Road says it involved the 6:36 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma due at Penn Station at 7:56 p.m.

Service has been suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma and Huntington/Port Jefferson branches.

Video shows the upright train slightly off the tracks, its front damaged.

Numerous police and emergency personnel were at the scene.