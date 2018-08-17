LONDON — British police say three people were injured and nine cows killed after a collision between cars and cattle on a busy road.
Essex Police in eastern England say officers were called just after 3 a.m. Friday to an accident on the A12 road near Witham, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of London.
The force says cows had strayed into the road and were hit by vehicles.
Police say two people were treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries and a third was taken to a hospital.
The road was closed for several hours after the accident.
