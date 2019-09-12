While much will look familiar in the WCHA Women's League — defending national champion Wisconsin is the preseason pick to win the conference and the NCAA runner-up Gophers are right behind — there will be change for the 2019-20 season. The league held its preseason conference call on Wednesday, and 3-on-3 overtime was a hot topic.

The WCHA this season will become the first women's conference to adopt a five-minute, 3-on-3 OT period after the NCAA-mandated five minutes of 5-on-5 OT. A shootout would follow if the score still is tied after both OT periods. The rule would apply to conference games only, with an extra point in the standings going to the winning team.

"I'm very excited about it,'' said Gophers coach Brad Frost. "With our league continuing to move forward with different experimental things like 3-on-3 overtime, it certainly looks to be where hockey is going."

RANDY JOHNSON