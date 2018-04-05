PHILADELPHIA — Two police vehicles responding to a shooting collided in Philadelphia, injuring three officers.
The crash involving a cruiser and an SUV occurred early Thursday, not far from the scene of the shooting.
Authorities say the officers suffered cuts and bruises in the crash and were being treated at a hospital. Their names and additional details about their injuries have not been disclosed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Authorities say two people wounded in the shooting were hospitalized in stable conditions. The victims — ages 15 and 21 — were shot in the hand by a gunman who fled the scene and remains at large.
