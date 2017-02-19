Three names are in the running for an owl that was adopted by the Eden Prairie Outdoor Center after it was found injured in Chicago.

The city said in a Facebook posting Friday that nearly 200 people suggested "dozens of fantastic names" for the young barred owl.

Votes are now being accepted for these choices: Whisper, Sage and Staring.

The city explains the wisdom behind each option: Whisper (an owl is known for silent flight; Sage (an owl represents wisdom); and Staring (the owl lives on the banks of Staring Lake).

Voting at https://tinyurl.com/zater8d will remain open through the end of the month.

The owl, which came to Eden Prairie in December and cannot be released back into the wild, is among two dozen or so animals housed at education center, a refurbished cabin.

Barred owls are found across North America. This particular one is fairly large, with a yellow beak, a streaked feather pattern and dark brown eyes.