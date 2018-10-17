YANGON, Myanmar — Three detained journalists have appeared in a Myanmar court to face charges filed against them by the Yangon government, which alleges a story they published was false.
The journalists for local Eleven Media Group were arrested Oct. 9 after publishing a story alleging fund mismanagement by Yangon government officials.
A director in the Yangon government filed a complaint that alleged the Eleven Media journalists violated a Myanmar law banning publication of "incorrect information" that could cause "fear or alarm to the public." Punishment under the law can include two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.
The next court appearance is expected to be Oct. 26.
An increasing number of journalists in Myanmar have been arrested and jailed for their work.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.